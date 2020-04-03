GECOM agrees recount for all regions

The Guyana Elections Commission this morning formally agreed that a recount of votes for the March 2 general elections will proceed for all regions.

It will be done in a chronological order from 1-10.

GECOM this afternoon issued the following release:

GECOM decides to conduct national recount in chronological order

3 April 2020, GEORGETOWN – After considerable deliberations at the level of the Commission on the next steps

following the decision of the Full Court, Chairperson of The Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette

Singh explained that she would be unable to renege on her under taking to the Chief Justice to facilitate a recount

of the votes cast in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In this regard, Justice Singh has decided that there would be a recount of all the regions in chronological order i.e.

Region 1 – Region 10. She posited that her decision is against the backdrop of Article 162 (1) (b) of the

Constitution of Guyana which mandates the Commission to “take such action as appear to it necessary or

expedient to ensure impartiality, fairness and compliance with the provisions of the Constitution.”

Consequent to the foregoing, the Chief Election Officer (CEO) was asked to provide a framework for the

operationalization of the recount. However, the CEO requested guidance from the Commission on a number of

legal and procedural issues in relation to the recount and once clarified, he will proceed to operationalize the plan.

The meeting was adjourned and will commence discussions on the operationalization of the recount upon

resumption.