OAS prepared to observe recount process – Almagro

Organisation of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro today tweeted support for the decision by the Guyana Elections Commission to undertake a recount of the March 2nd General Elections and offered observer support.

Almagro who was recently re-elected also expressed hope that the recount process does not encounter obstacles.

His tweet follows:

#OAS General Secretariat supports GECOM decision to carry out an integral recount in #Guyana. It’s an important step to grant legitimacy to #GuyanaElections & we hope the process encounters no obstacles. We offer support of @OAS_official observers & recognize work of @CARICOMorg

The OAS’s observer mission to the March 2 general elections was led by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding. It pulled out on March 13 in disgust at the way the tabulation for District Four had been handled by Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.