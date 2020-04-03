PAHO projects 20,000 COVID-19 cases here by May 5th

The Pan American Health Organisa-tion/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) announced yesterday that following a re-evaluation the number of projected cases in Guyana could reach as much as 20,000 by May 5, 2020. This is an astronomic increase from the projected 1,400 cases announced last week by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

In an interview with local media, the News Room, PAHO/WHO country representative Dr William Adu-Krow stressed that if Guyanese don’t begin acting differently including practising more stringent physical distancing the country could see as many as 20,000 cases of the Novel Coronavirus by next month.

Adu-Krow particularly lamented that the country’s health system would not be able to handle so many sick persons.