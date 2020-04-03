US Ambassador: Statements on Guyana elections are defence of ‘bedrock’ principles

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch yesterday defended statements by her and high-level State Department officials calling for a credible vote count here as upholding “bedrock” principles of good governance and practising good diplomacy.

In an unusual statement which signalled that Washington would not back away from pressing for a free and fair election result from the bitterly contested March 2 general elections, Lynch also cited Guyana’s criticism in January last year of Venezuela’s election as an example of Georgetown’s support for such interventions.

She urged that Guyana remain in good standing by counting all of the election day results in “a transparent and credible process”.