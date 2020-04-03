Trinidad COVID cases up to 94

(Trinidad Express) As of yesterday afternoon, the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 638

Number of samples which have tested positive 94

Number of deaths 5

Number of persons discharged 1

The Ministry of health provides the following update:

* Four additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

o First and second confirmed cases – contact with person who tested positive for COVID 19

o Third confirmed case – history of recent travel.

o Fourth confirmed case – pending epidemiological investigation.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: * 46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together * 3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals. The Ministry of Health reminds the public that placing your hands on your face increases the risk of contracting the virus. The virus can transfer from your hands to your nose and mouth, and then enter your body.