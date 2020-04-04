Appeal Court to deliver ruling on challenge to recount tomorrow

The Guyana Court of Appeal will tomorrow deliver its ruling in the appeal filed by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore, who has challenged a Full Court decision to discharge injunctions that had halted preparations for a recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls.

Even as the court is now set to rule at 11am tomorrow on Moore’s application seeking leave to appeal the Full Court decision, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday indicated that it will be conducting a national recount of all votes cast at the March 2 general and regional elections. As arguments were being presented to the Appeal Court yesterday morning, GECOM, during a meeting which was held simultaneously, voted to conduct the recount, which it said would be done chronologically beginning with Administrative Region One (Electoral District One). Guyana has 10 administrative regions, of which Region Four is the largest. It is the results from Region Four that have been in dispute since the tabulation of votes began after the March 2 polls.