City’s plan for weekly market openings causes panic buying -mayor says working towards reopening soon after installation of sinks, sanitisation

With city authorities ordering that Georgetown’s markets be shut by 7pm yesterday and restricting vending to only a few hours on Fridays, hundreds of persons rushed the markets yesterday to purchase groceries, fruits and vegetables.

This led to traffic congestion across the city’s central business district.

The measures are part of the response to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide, including four in Guyana.