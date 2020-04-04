C’ville man electrocuted after crashing into utility pole

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday night after he lost control of his bike and collided with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole along Dennis Street, Campbellville, resulting in his electrocution.

Dead is David Babb, of Lot 31 J Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The accident occurred around 10.55 pm in the vicinity of the Campbellville Fire station.

Babb, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, died at the scene.

Babb was reportedly proceeding west along Dennis Street, Campbellville, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

While negotiating a bend, he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, CK 1413, and collided with the utility pole, which is situated on the southern parapet of the road.

As a result, Babb came into contact with a livewire from the utility police and was electrocuted.

Traffic ranks in Georgetown have since launched an investigation into the accident.