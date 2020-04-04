Gov’t announces month-long lockdown

In order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), government has announced a one-month countrywide lockdown effective from yesterday, with a 6pm to 6am curfew and a restriction on services except for those deemed essential.

The “emergency measures” are being effected under an order in the name of Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence pursuant to an earlier direction by President David Granger, given under the Public Health Ordinance.

The measures, which take effect from the April 3, 2020 and will last for one month unless earlier terminated, come amid growing fears that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to as many as 20,000 cases here by May 5th. There are also concerns that the country doesn’t have the medical facilities and personnel to deal with such a crisis.

In March the Pan American Health Organisation and World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) representative Dr. William Adu-Krow indicated to Stabroek News that despite a number of precautionary measures being in place, persons have chosen to ignore those measures and continued to act like everything was normal.

Just after 9 last evening, when Stabroek News drove around the city, a few bars including popular Kitty night spot, Seeta’s, remained open despite the previous curfew that had been announced by the city council.

Roopa’s Bar at Station Street, Kitty, King Fish on Lamaha Street and the Magic City Club on Garnett Street were also opened. While King Fish had no patron inside, at Roopa’s Bar and Seeta’s Bar persons were observed drinking. A few persons were seen standing at the entrance to the Magic City Club.

Popular nightspot Palm Court on Main Street, Sweet Point at Bourda Street along with Frenzy’s Bar in Alberttown and Red Bar on Garnett Street were tightly closed. Throughout the drive around the city, Stabroek News did not observe any police patrol driving around to enforce the measures put in place.

Adu-krow noted that if the coronavirus disease spreads, Guyana’s health system would be overwhelmed and he therefore recommended a number of emergency measures to the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), including imposing a partial lockdown.

However, although there have calls for a nationwide lockdown, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Karen Gordon-Boyle gave no indication that the ministry was planning to impose these measures when she have an update on the COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has so far reported four deaths from Guyana’s 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Government has already closed schools and halted air traffic in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 since last month. PAHO/WHO announced on Thursday that following a re-evaluation the number of projected COVID-19 cases in Guyana could reach as much 20,000 by May 5th, 2020. This is an astronomic increase from the projected 1,400 cases previously announced Lawrence.