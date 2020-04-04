Mattai’s accepting online orders

Mattai’s, ‘The Food Market’ in Kingston is facilitating online orders.

According to an advertisement in today’s Stabroek News, orders for curbside pickup could be placed by emailing the supermarket at mattaisales@hotmail.com.



Curbside pickup orders must be placed before 11 am for next day pickup between 3 to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday). Curbside pickup will not be available on Sundays.

Supermarkets have been thronged by customers in recent days over fears linked to the elections and the coronavirus. Some supermarkets have been packed despite the need for social distancing measures.