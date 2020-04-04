Dear Editor,

Please help me to promote a ‘Dream Guyana Campaign’. The theme is: ‘Dream Guyanese Dream…of what kind of Guyana we want! The objective is to stimulate the thinking as to the possibilities for Guyana and Guyanese, and how we will transform the country into the Singapore of South America.

I will start with my dreams: My dream is that Guyana will become the Singapore of South America; that there will be a shift in our leadership towards more transformational leadership; to see a Government of national unity/shared governance; for a more economically and socially inclusive society. I will stop there.

Editor, what are your dreams for Guyana? President David Granger, what are your dreams for Guyana? Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, what are your dreams for Guyana? Mr. Irfaan Ali, what are your dreams for Guyana? Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, what are your dreams for Guyana? Young people what are your dreams for Guyana? Supporters of APNU+AFC, what are your dreams for Guyana? Supporters of the PPP/C, what are your dreams for Guyana? Guyanese diaspora, what are your dreams for Guyana? Members of the international community, what are your dreams for Guyana? Caribbean Community (CARICOM), what are your dreams for Guyana?

Yours faithfully,

Audreyanna Thomas