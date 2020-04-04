Jones benefits from Jaguars training

Former national Under-19 quick, Joshua Jones has benefited extensively since being part of the Guyana Jaguars training contingent.

The Essequibo pacer, in the last three months prior to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, had been a consistent feature in the South American side’s net session, giving batsmen trouble while working on his overall game.

The Guyana Defence Soldier told Stabroek Sport, “About three months now I’ve been around the team training and I’ve seen a great improvement in my overall game.”