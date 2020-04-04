No need to shift CYG dates as yet —Says TTOC

THERE is no need, just yet, to shift the dates for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games, which is scheduled from August 1-7 here in TT, according to TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) and TT Commonwealth Games Association president Brian Lewis.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, which is now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, will clash with the Commonwealth Youth Games, which is set to run from August 1-7, 2021.

“The dates for the Commonwealth Youth Games were set before the IOC was forced to postpone the (Olympic) Games,” said Lewis, on Monday.