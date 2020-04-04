A nice little treat

We are naturally social beings, but we now live in a time where we must distance ourselves from one another, to protect each other, with the steadfast hope that there will be a time, not too far in the future, that we’ll be able to freely be with family, friends and loved ones.

What are some of the things that you’ve been up to, apart from continuing to work from home, if your job, like mine, is one of those that facilitates that? In between taking a break from work, I have been laughing out loud at the memes on social media about people’s refrigerators speaking to them – in rather colourful language. And in some cases, reprimanding judgmentally.