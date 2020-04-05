Ocean View Hotel among buildings scouted for COVID-19 patient care facility

A number of buildings, including the former Ocean View International Hotel, are being examined by the government to be dedicated facilities for persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo says.

Nagamootoo, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), made this disclosure yesterday while responding to questions during a virtual press conference.

The consideration is based on a suggestion made by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) earlier this week for the establishment of a specific COVID-19 hospital in light of the projected 20,000 cases of the disease in the country by early May.