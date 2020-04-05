Is Shiv Chanderpaul Guyana’s best ever batsman?

It is always a difficult task when comparing sportsmen across generations to determine who is the GOAT – The Greatest Of All Time.

But it is always an interesting discourse to have. In this instance, I beg to ask the question: who is Guyana’s greatest batting phoenix to date?

Certainly, numbers don’t lie and it is a key determinant to inform the conclusion of the matter. But how important is the eye test, batsman-ship, swagger and craftiest of some of our greats?

The baseline used to articulate my arguments will be the game’s toughest form – Test cricket – simply because it’s the only format the previous and current generation would have both played in.

To begin with, the achievements of Shivnarine Chanderpaul – the man from Unity Village – cannot be ignored. He stands atop Mount Roraima as far as this debate is concerned.

Chanderpaul, popularly known as ‘Tiger’, whose international career spanned 21 years, clawed his way to 11,867 runs at an average better than 50 per innings and a staggering 30 centuries. His tally is only second to Brian Lara.

He is also the most capped West Indian Test player which speaks to his durability and while he wore the notion of being a slothful batter, Chanderpaul occasionally departed from that mould; as a matter of fact, in 2003 he cracked what is now the sixth-fastest test century of all time.

Rohan Kanhai for his impact on the game isn’t too far behind the Tiger. After 79 test matches, Kanhai who is world-renowned for the famous falling hook shot, amassed 6,227 runs at an average of 47.53.

As you peruse the archives, his 157 against England in 1973, 101 and 118 against Australia the year prior and his debut ton – 256- versus India seem to be best among his 15 centuries scored at the test level.

As I veer away from the numbers and move more towards the ascetics of pure batsmanship, Carl Hooper comes into the fray.

Famous for both underachieving and being pleasing on the eyes, Hopper was once dubbed the ‘Miss World’ of batting if the craft was considered a beauty contest.

Although he only recorded 13 centuries after 102 test matches while scoring 5,762 runs, Hooper for me is right up there among the Guyanese greats.

Clive Lloyd is giant among the lot as well. Considered a basher, Lloyd’s numbers aren’t too shabby. In fact, his tally of 7,515 runs from 110 test matches speaks to his tag of being a flamboyant destroyer of bowling during the former years of test match cricket. His career was decorated with 19 centuries.

Alvin Kallicharran and Ramnaresh Sarwan, though generations apart, both pose similar records and perhaps wavelength of influence. They are not considered top echelon on Guyanese batting greats but it would be a mistake to leave them out of the conversation.

Kallicharran made 12 centuries from 66 matches while Sarwan put together 15 tons after 87 matches; both averaged over 40.

The older folks would tell you that Basil Butcher and Roy Fredericks were icons of their time and although I didn’t see them play, it’s easy to understand why they are held in high regard.

Butcher, who passed away recently, averaged 43 and reached the century landmark seven times while “Freddo” notched up eight tons during a career where he averaged 42.49.

So, Is Chanderpaul, the greatest ever Guyanese batsman?

You be the judge.