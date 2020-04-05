The importance of a positive mindset

A couple weeks ago we discussed some of the things we can do to keep ourselves busy during our time at home. By now, the rising cases of the novel coronavirus in Guyana will have scared enough people to want to take more preventative measures by limiting the number of times they go out and by adhering to the calls for social distancing and quarantine.

Since no one of our generation has experienced something of this magnitude, we are naturally scared. We are being attacked by an unseen enemy and we are told that the only real cure is prevention. We are told to take preventative measures and to stay at home but it’s hard not to be anxious and afraid at a time like this. On the other hand, living in constant anxiety and fear is also not the best way to handle the situation.

So what are some of the things we can do in addition to recreational activities and spending more time with our families? We can begin by replacing negative mindsets with positive ones.