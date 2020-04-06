Associate of second COVID-19 fatality tested after public complaint

A day after Quincy Braithwaite publicly complained of health officials refusing to test him for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) despite displaying severe symptoms, he was tested on Friday.

Braithwaite, who is the ex-brother-in-law of health worker Jermaine Ifill, who died last week, days after testing positive for COVID-19, said health officials reached out to him and conducted the test on Friday night.

He is currently awaiting the results, which he said should be received today. Speaking of the ordeal, Braithwaite said it was “a terrible experience and hurt the most since I have been sick. They had to insert a long stick-like object up your nose and send it all the way to the back of your head. It was unbearable.”