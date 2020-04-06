‘Burnhamite’ faction has taken control of PNCR and will fight to stay on in power – Jerome Khan

A “Burnhamite faction” has taken control of the PNCR and will wage a bitter fight to ensure they continue to enjoy a good life, says former PNCR parliamentarian Jerome Khan.

“…the current election impasse has evolved to a war of attrition between [PNCR headquarters] Congress Place and the rest of the world,” wrote Khan in a post on his Facebook page. “The group that (Kaieteur News columnist) Freddie Kissoon describes as the Burnhamite faction is real, they exist and they have taken over control of the PNCR, aided and abetted by a compliant protege of the founder leader,” he asserted.

Khan alleged that twice before, “this small but influential gang” within the PNCR was thwarted in their efforts to seize control of the party, firstly by the late President Hugh Desmond Hoyte and then by Robert Corbin.