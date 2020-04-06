Fifth COVID-19 death confirmed

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, this evening confirmed a fifth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is a male, Deryck Jaisingh, from Region 4 who passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation earlier this evening, according to a release from the Department of Public Information.

“The ministry and the government plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by zealously practising social distancing, by staying at home and by regularly and thoroughly washing hands”, DPI said.