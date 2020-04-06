Marcus Bisram committed to stand trial

Marcus Brian Bisram was committed to stand trial at the High Court this morning after Magistrate Renita Singh reopened the preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against him last Thursday.

Bisram was discharged last Monday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court after Magistrate Singh had found that there was insufficient evidence for a trial.

However, Bisram was rearrested the said afternoon after the DPP wrote to Magistrate Singh requesting that she reopen the PI and commit Bisram to stand trial.

On Thursday last week, Magistrate Singh reopened the PI but stuck to her ruling that there was insufficient evidence to commit Bisram to stand trial. As such she adjourned the matter and awaited further directions from the DPP.

Today in court, Magistrate Singh said she was clear on the further direction and then committed Bisram.