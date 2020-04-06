Men’s stores donate 5000 gloves for health workers

Men’s store Urban Life and Sports store MVP Sports, both located at Giftland Mall, have thrown their support behind the Ministry of Public Health’s effort to fight the current COVID-19 pandemic by donating in excess of 5000 pairs of gloves valued just over $500,000 to be used by the frontline health workers at this critical time.

The donation was delivered to the MOPH headquarters at Lot 1 Brickdam on Friday 3rd April, a release from the stores said yesterday.

Owners of the stores, Ian and Crystal Ramdeo said “We cannot begin to express our appreciation for the health workers worldwide, especially here in Guyana. We are more than happy to help in assisting in their safety as they put themselves in danger on a daily basis in the battle against this pandemic. We feel that it is critical that the entire business community gives its full support to planking the curve in the spread of this pandemic. It is heartening to see that many have already started doing this, however, everyone needs to play their part, in whatever way they can. We urge all Guyanese to be responsible and follow the guidelines of local and international health organizations by staying at home and washing hands amongst other directives. We would also like to thank our customers for their continuous support which has made it possible for us to support this cause.”

The two men’s stores are closed for the month of April with no income during this period. The Ramdeos, according to the release, said their first priority was ensuring that their employees are taken care of financially and can stay safely at home for the period of closure, even if it extends beyond April 30th.