Barbados records first COVID-19 death

(Barbados Nation) Barbados has recorded the first death from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 56 confirmed cases of the virus. In addition, six people will be removed from isolation who have recovered from COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic made this announcement yesterday during a press conference to give an update in relation to COVID-19.

Also joining the press conference were Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best, Head of Infection Prevention and Control Dr Corey Forde and COVID-19 Czar Richard Carter.

Bostic said the deceased 81-year-old Barbadian male and his wife, 83, had returned from the United Kingdom on March 22. He was tested for the coronavirus April 4, after reporting symptoms.

The minister said the deceased’s condition deteriorated rapidly after being admitted into care and he was informed of his death late Sunday night.

Officials confirmed that the wife was admitted to the Enmore facility on Sunday night as a precaution.

Best said to date 527 tests were conducted for COVID-19. Four new cases were confirmed today. The count yesterday was 52. Of the confirmed cases 28 are males and 28 are females. The age range is seven to 83. The seven-year-old is said to be showing mild symptoms.

The majority of cases are imported, Best said. The majority of cases are mild to moderate and aggressive contact tracing is ongoing. Three cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection.

Forde said that at the Paragon facility, patients remain stable. There are 19 patients at Paragon. Four of them are to be discharged today – three male and one female.

At Enmore, there are four patients – three females and one male. Three patients are ventilated. Two are in critical condition.

There are 28 patients at the Blackman and Gollop facility. Two are to be discharged – one male and one female.

Further questions revealed the man and his wife were not under quarantine prior to presenting with COVID-19 symptoms.