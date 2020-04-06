LIAT lays off staff

(Barbados Nation) In the wake of layoffs at LIAT and suspension of several services due to COVID-19, Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds says the airline is still critical at this time.

In a recent statement by chief executive officer, Julie Reifer-Jones, it was revealed that the company was temporarily laying off staff as well as restricting its service to charters and cargo, as ten of the airline’s 15 destinations have closed their borders.

“The situation has been rapidly changing and while we tried to maintain a limited schedule, the present conditions make this impossible. In this context, the company has decided to implement a temporary suspension of our passenger service for a period of 14 days in the first instance. The suspension will be reviewed after the first 14 days. I regret that this step has become necessary, but we have no choice in the circumstances,” she said.