Trinidad & Tobago has 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases; deaths now at 7

(Trinidad Guardian) The following is the latest COVID-19 Update from the Ministry of Health…

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO COVID-19 (NOVEL CORONAVIRUS) UPDATE #76

As part of the national drive to safeguard the health of the Trinidad and Tobago population in the face of the global COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Health continues to provide up-to-date information on the country’s status in this regard.

As of the morning of Sunday April 5th, 2020, the Ministry reports the following:

797 = Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19

104 = Number of samples which have tested positive

7 = Number of deaths

1= Number of persons discharged