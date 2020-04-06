Trinidad shuts all restaurants: Cook your own meals

(Trinidad Newsday) The Prime Minister extended the lock-down of Trinidad & Tobago over the covid19 pandemic until April 30, speaking at a briefing on Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, and closed all restaurants until that time.

Dr Rowley said it was clear the initial April 15 deadline would not suffice, as the situation by then would likely be even worse than it is today.

Rowley justified the restaurant shut-down, by saying that based on the high chance of community spread rather than imported cases, TT is now at the point where it could lose control over the numbers infected.

He added that Government would take additional action to intensify the fight against the pandemic.

Rowley said it was not a question of earnings or politics.

“It is simply a question of whether we live or whether we die.”

He spelt out new measures, based on the continued advice of the Government’s experts. s

Saying the Government will distribute face-masks, he said, “Government recommends you wear masks over your face.”

Rowley laid down new hours of business for commercial outlets as of Tuesday. Hardware shops can open at 8 am-12 noon, Monday-Saturday. Groceries must close by 6 pm daily. Pharmacies close by 8 pm daily. Religious gatherings are now reduced to five, from a previous limit of 10, he said as he spelt out the pain of funerals with such a limited attendance, (as he himself recently experienced.)

He thanked citizens for their comments that have fortified him.

Urging citizens to stay home, the PM quoted Isaiah 26:20 “Enter your chambers. Hide yourselves a little while until the fury has passed by.”

Rowley offered the Government’s sincerest thanks to TT’s frontline caregivers screening potential victims, those at hospital and those tracing possible victims.

He hailed postal workers delivering relief.

Rowley said Government had been trying to benefit from the experience of people “in the belly of the beast” in other countries as to how and where to fight the virus.

“While Japan, Korea and to a lesser extent China are past the worst, no country is virus free so no-one knows what is the end game, but TT can only gauge where it is now.”