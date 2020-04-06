US Ambassador has pointed out duplicity over the claim of `foreign interference’

Dear Editor,

I applaud US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, for her statement of April 2, 2020 defending her own and the US government officials’ position on the need for a fair result from the March 2nd general elections in Guyana. While reiterating her independence and noting that her only interest in this matter is the promotion of democratic values to which Guyana subscribes, in clear, unvarnished diplomatic language, the Honourable Ambassador has pointed out the duplicity of the APNU+AFC coalition partners on their claim of “foreign interference” in the recent elections.

In justifying her position, she notes that in January 2019 Guyana joined with 12 other countries to proclaim “We reiterate that the electoral process that took place in Venezuela on May 20, 2018, lacked legitimacy as it neither included the participation of all political actors in Venezuela, nor did it have the presence of independent international observers, nor did it comply with the necessary guarantees or international standards for a free, fair and transparent election. Accordingly, we do not recognize the legitimacy of the new presidential term of Nicolas Maduro, or his regime, which commences on January 10, 2019.”

Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch should rightfully be miffed at her critics in the APNU+AFC who seem to have developed amnesia in relation to the role of US officials in the 2015 elections that saw the coalition assuming office with a mere 0.3% majority of the votes and no recounts. Those with poor memory should be reminded that the victory was facilitated to a great extent by the Guyana Youth Council’s “Vote Like a Boss” campaign which was supported by the US International Republican Institute (IRI).

In an article “Guyanese youth gain a voice” (The Hill, 08/06/15), Mark Green, President of the IRI states “In 2014, the International Republican Institute (IRI) was privileged to support the formation of the Youth Council… IRI’s Guyana office offered advice and training workshops. However, the Youth Council really came into its own when national elections were called in early 2015… A month before the elections, Youth Council members organized an elaborate campaign targeting young people who had reached 18 and were eligible to vote for the first time… the icing on the cake was the Youth Council’s successful Vote Like a Boss campaign.”

Green continues further “For the record, my organization, IRI, has been privileged to lead a U.S. Agency for International Development programme in Guyana to strengthen democratic institutions by supporting administrative reforms in the National Assembly, encouraging the growth of civil society and supporting domestic election observation of the May 11 vote. What we learned is that Guyanese want to participate in their government and see their country develop its potential.” It is obvious that Ambassador Lynch and her Government are consistent in their support of the Guyanese people.

Not only was support given by the IRI, but in the aftermath of the elections when the PPP questioned/protested the results, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, Bryan Hunt actively defended the process and results. In an interview with INEWS, May 23, 2015 (www.inewsguyana.com) Mr Hunt states “As to the merits of the assertions being made by the protesters, international observers were present throughout all stages of Guyana’s recent electoral process including the tabulation and verification of the preliminary and final results…In the final analysis, international observer missions found the polling, counting, verification, and tabulation processes to be free, fair, and credible. The final results of the election accurately reflected the votes cast by the Guyanese people. All political parties should respect the outcome of the democratic process.”

The above quote by then US Chargé d’Affaires is very informative. Readers will note the stark contrast in the counting, verification and tabulation processes between then and now. It is rather telling that Mr Granger as Caretaker President has not seen it fit to date to dissociate himself from the threat of the Foreign Minister Dr Cummings to withdraw the credentials of international observers, or to denounce the abuse of diplomats and international observers by his party supporters.

I believe those who yearn for free and fair elections and unhindered development of the country, where the right of every individual is respected, support Ambassador Lynch and her Government in their stand.

Yours faithfully,

Harry Hergash