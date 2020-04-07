Appeal Court’s orders in recount case expected to be issued today

Though the Guyana Court of Appeal had said on Sunday that consequential orders would have been issued yesterday following a ruling that cleared the way for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to proceed with a recount of the ballots cast in the March 2nd general and regional elections, those orders are now expected today.

Attorneys in the case confirmed to Stabroek News that the court has indicated to them via e-mail that the orders will be made available today.

No reason was given for the change.