CARICOM to be invited again for recount -operational plan being drawn up

CARICOM is once again being invited to be present at a recount of the ballots cast in the March 2 General Elections, this time by GECOM itself.

“The idea is to see if we can still get CARICOM involvement not as supervising the count but as a presence that can give some credibility and validation to what GECOM does,” Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters yesterday following a five-hour meeting of the Commission.

Asked if any of the other international observers will be invited for the same purpose, Alexander said it was decided that “in terms of an external body to give some validation, it’s CARICOM.”