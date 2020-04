Residents of Canal Number Two are in a state of shock after the body of a cattle farmer was found yesterday morning buried in a shallow grave.

The body of 67-year-old Sohan Ramdial, of Lot 69 Clay Brick Road, Canal Number Two, was found in the abandoned cane fields of the shuttered Wales Sugar Estate, some way off from where he kept his cows.

A search party was looking for Ramdial yesterday morning after he did not return home Sunday night.