Fifth person dead as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Almost four weeks since Guyana recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the number of confirmed cases continues to grow and the death toll has risen to five.

During a live COVID-19 update yesterday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence confirmed that there are now 31 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the country.

Lawrence also reported that so far 115 persons have been tested between February 26th and yesterday’s date, with 31 being positive and 84 negative. Some eight persons have also recovered from the virus. The minister also noted that one case which was previously marked as inconclusive, proved negative after the individual was isolated for the requisite 14-day period.