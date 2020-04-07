GuySuCo suspends operations at Berbice estates over COVID-19 concerns

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has suspended operations at its two sugar estates in Berbice after workers protested against working in what they called an unhealthy environment due to their concerns about being put at risk for contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

General Secretary of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) Seepaul Narine yesterday confirmed that the operations at the Albion and Blairmont estates have been suspended.

“We met with GuySuCo this morning and they said that there has been no burning or harvesting of sugar canes since yesterday [Sunday]. So suspension has been in effect since Sunday and will last for this week,” Narine pointed out before explaining that management of the company will reassess the decision at the end of that time.