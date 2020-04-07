Jim Bacchus passes away

Jim Bacchus, the proprietor of Jim Bacchus Travel Service, which operated offices in Georgetown and New Amsterdam has passed away.

Bacchus, who had been a prominent figure in the local travel service industry especially with his service in New Amsterdam, passed away yesterday his grandson John Bacchus posted on his Facebook Page. It was not stated if the former businessman passed away in New Amsterdam or in the United States to where he had migrated.

In the post the grandson said “My grandfather was a great man, loved and respected by all who knew him, and we know that this heavy loss brings a great sorrow.”

The grandson used the opportunity to ask persons to grant the family privacy as they try to navigate this period.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there are circumstantial considerations we must evaluate, and we ask that you bear with us…We will share information regarding services in his remembrance as soon as we can. Until then, stay safe, and remember him fondly,” he added in his post.

Bacchus operated two travel services at Church Street, Georgetown and Strand, New Amsterdam. With his wealth of experience and knowledge in the industry many Berbice travel services were able to establish their own operations.