Private sector says count only District Four

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has labelled the proposed recount of all votes cast on March 2, 2020 as “an entire waste of time and wholly unnecessary” and called for a limited recount of votes cast in Region 4 to be broadcast live on radio and television as well as live streamed.

In a statement issued yesterday the Commission argued that based on their observations across the country the tabulation process was credible in all but one Electoral District, District 4. Consequently they argue that a recount is only necessary in this district.

“It is the considered position of the PSC, after an exhaustive examination of the facts before us, that, it is only in District 4 that the tabulation and declaration of the results by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, was clearly fraudulent and has no credibility,” they stressed.