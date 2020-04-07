Trinidad PM disturbed by Appeals Court ruling on CARICOM recount mission

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has labelled as “disturbing” an Appeals Court ruling which found that the Guy-ana Elections Commission (GECOM) could not allow a team of experts from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to “supervise” a recount of ballots cast in the March 2,2020 Elections.

Speaking on the matter for the second time in three days Rowley told a press conference in Trinidad that the “findings of the court must be of concern to every member of CARICOM since it could be predicated on an understanding that CARICOM has done something that a court has found to be illegal.”

“The ruling was that the actions of CARICOM were deemed to be illegal,” he reiterated several times before explaining that he has recommended on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago that only the accredited Observer team to the March 2nd elections be made available should Guyana once again request CARICOM’s presence.