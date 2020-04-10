Chamber worried over likely impact of ‘flawed results’ on country’s economy – Deygoo-Boyer

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has said that a transparently satisfactory outcome to the March 2 general elections is important to the local business community in the context of any declared outcome that might be perceived by “powerful trading partners” to be based on what he termed “flawed results.”

The Chamber’s perspective was articulated by Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer in an interview due for publication in the forthcoming issue of The Guyana Review. It arises, he says, out of its recent survey of its membership “to examine the effects of the current political impasse on business.” And according to Deygoo-Boyer, of a sizable and materially representative section of the Chamber’s membership participating in the survey, 94.4% responding, the survey revealed that 94.4% “believes that the current political impasse have affected their business……….When asked who they deemed responsible for the current impasse, 54.9% said GECOM, 24.5% said the larger political parties and 1% of respondents said the media,”