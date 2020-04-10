Design and estimates for Mahaicony sea defence repair completed

A detailed proposal consisting of the design and an engineer’s estimate for emergency works on the eroding Content, Mahaicony sea defence has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance, as the subject ministry seeks financing to execute the project.

Minister of Public Infra-structure, David Patterson, yesterday told Stabroek News that following a meeting with staff at his ministry on Wednesday, a proposal has been forwarded. On this note, he said that the Finance Ministry is looking at means to fund the project.

“They have received the proposal and are looking at means from which we can finance the works. They have a few avenues from which the finances can come from. We would have to re-prioritise and reallocate funds or go to the treasury,” Patterson explained.