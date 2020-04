The main suspect who was recently nabbed for the murder of Rose Hall grocer, Lomenzo Johnny, was yesterday charged with the offence at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Daniel McLennon, 24, a labourer of Lot 153 Third Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, where he was read the charge.

McLennon, who was not required to plead to the charge, was remanded to prison. He will return to the Albion Magistrate’s Court on June 2.