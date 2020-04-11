GPL warns against kite flying in neighbourhoods

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) is asking that persons avoid kite flying in neighbourhoods and follow COVID-19 safety protocols during their Easter celebrations.



In a statement, the power company asked that persons refrain from kite flying in their neighbourhood because of the risk of entanglement with electricity wires. Kite flying, it noted, is a “traditional and integral part of Easter festivities” and it will regrettably fall at a time when Guyana is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in the closure of

recreational parks where Guyanese traditionally fly kites. However, the

statement noted that amid these closures and in the spirit of practicing social distancing, persons might be tempted to fly kites within their neighbourhoods. GPL strongly advised against this act.

It noted that kite flying within neighbourhoods is dangerous as persons can risk coming into contact with high voltage transmission lines that can result in life threatening injuries or death.

This can further result in significant localized faults which includes widespread outages.

GPL noted that “Our way of life has been temporarily disrupted, however, we will prevail, as one people, one nation, one destiny.”