Citizens warned against flying kites in public spaces

With restrictions in place against public gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), government officials yesterday continued to appeal to citizens to refrain from traditional Easter activities, including flying kites in public spaces.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that the prohibition of kite flying this year in light of COVID-19 is to ensure public safety and to prevent clustering.

“The measure is not a campaign against kite flying. This is a prohibition that ensures safety, public health safety because the intention is to prevent clusters,” Nagamootoo said.

He made this disclosure yesterday while addressing a virtual press conference.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in the closure of recreational parks, where Guyanese traditionally fly kites.

“I want to say that tomorrow when we observe Easter, we all know that it is synonymous with kite flying and I want to announce today that there would be no kite flying tomorrow in any of the public parks from the 63 Beach, to Joe Vieira Park, National Park, other parks and open spaces… it is prohibited for anyone to be out there indulging in clustering and in flying kites,” Nagamootoo said.

In Berbice, regional officials urged citizens to desist from gathering at the Number 63 Beach as they would normally do for Easter.

Every year, over 20,000 persons, comprising both locals and visiting overseas-based persons, gather at the Number 63 Beach.

Commander of Region Six Calvin Brutus has since warned against the hosting of any event at the beach as he stressed that such activities are prohibited against in light of the present circumstances.

Brutus further noted that large gatherings have been prohibited under the arrangements for the public curfew and “will not be allowed to happen throughout this period”.

Additionally, the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce and the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce have also joined the call for persons to not attend or host any event at the beach this Easter.

In a joint statement, they said, “We recognized that it is customary for us to go out with families and observe the Easter festivities, however, at this time we urge all to stay home and observe the necessary precautions”. Furthermore, the chambers urged all promoters, entertainers and business entities against organizing or hosting any event for Easter.

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has also urged the public to avoid kite flying in neighbourhoods and follow COVID-19 safety protocols during their Easter celebrations.

In a statement, the power company asked that persons refrain from kite flying in their neighbourhood because of the risk of entanglement with electricity wires. Kite flying, it noted, is a “traditional and integral part of Easter festivities” and it will regrettably fall at a time when Guyana is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement noted that amid these closures and in the spirit of practicing social distancing, persons might be tempted to fly kites within their neighbourhoods. GPL strongly advised against this act. It noted that kite flying within neighbourhoods is dangerous as persons can risk coming into contact with high voltage transmission lines that can result in life threatening injuries or death. This can further result in significant localized faults which includes widespread outages.

GPL said, “Our way of life has been temporarily disrupted, however, we will prevail, as one people, one nation, one destiny.”

Meanwhile, for worshippers, who would normally attend church on Easter Day in their numbers, Nagamootoo reminded pastors that they are allowed a gathering of no more than five persons.

He encouraged virtual services instead.

“We want to advise the pastors that this is not the time when you should have large gatherings in churches. There is a provision in the new order for services to be done virtually, where you can in fact have a video of your services but limiting it to five persons during the recording and broadcast of that service,” he said.



