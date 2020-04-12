Jamaican man reconnects with God after recovering from COVID-19

(Jamaica Gleaner) Thirty-one-year-old Mark Samuels (real name withheld to protect privacy) is rejoicing today, having recovered from the coronavirus. The Ocho Rios-born St Ann native is one of 10 Jamaicans who have fully recovered from the virus so far.

Fortunately for Samuels, he did not experience the full-blown symptoms of the virus, which include fever and, in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. He was what one would describe as asymptomatic, which means being infected with the virus without exhibiting any of its symptoms.

“I wasn’t feeling most of the stuff that they said you would feel,” he related. “The only thing I had was a cold and a little cough about two to three days before I was isolated,” he explained.

GETTING TESTED

Samuels stated that initially, he didn’t think much of it, but his child’s mother kept insisting that he should check his health. Based on her persistence and the fact that the authorities had put out a call asking persons who had come into Jamaica on a specific flight to report to the Ministry of Health, he turned himself in.

He tested positive for COVID-19, was quarantined, and has subsequently recovered, he said.

Samuels is not sure how he contracted the virus. However, he revealed that he returned to Jamaica from Portugal in March from his cruise ship job as a bartender.

Although he is not a practising Christian, Samuels maintains that he has great faith in the Lord, and today, he is rejoicing that he was spared the worst as his family and friends with whom he came in contact with have all tested negative for the virus.

“Me always trust in God and always looked to him, even before this happened. I always give him praise,” he said.

UNEMPLOYED

However, Samuels is unsure about his future as he is now out of a job and is uncertain how soon he will be able to pick up another.

“For me, that is a concern because now, everything get slow. Me really a take that part seriously because you don’t know how long this is going to last,” he related. “I’m just at home most of the time. Now, it is even harder to get something else because everywhere lock down,” he said in reference to the hotel industry, where some properties have closed and laid off workers.

However, he is hopeful that things will improve for him, and he is happy that God has spared his life.

“I just want to encourage persons to keep strong and trust in the Lord, as well as think positively, and everything else will be alright,” he advised those who may contract the virus.

