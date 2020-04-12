Honouring our health care workers

As we continue to deal with COVID-19, we have seen health care workers (HCWs), and particularly those who have to make use of public transportation, become victims of stigma and discrimination. There are HCWs who do not have the luxury of owning their own vehicle and have complained of the treatment they have received when they have to use the public transport system or if they are out on the roads in uniform.

Whilst any form of stigma is unacceptable, one must also understand and empathise with the fact that, to begin with, many people are ignorant (not only in Guyana but in other parts of the world) about how the virus spreads. Simply put, if we do not understand, then we cannot empathize, right?

By now, most Guyanese have some sort of basic understanding of how contagious the virus is and the steps that they must take in order to protect themselves, like wearing a mask when they must venture out in public, practising proper hygiene and adhering to social distancing calls. Despite this, there is little understanding of how the health care system works and, more specifically, the precautions health care workers have to take.

There was a time when the most stigmatized and discriminated against disease was HIV/AIDS. This has been largely addressed thanks to sensitization campaigns and effective treatment and especially because it isn’t spread like the flu (unless you tell someone, no one knows you have it). Now COVID-19 has come along and beat the once most stigmatized disease. That’s because not only does it not discriminate against race, class, gender, creed or socio-economic status, it attacks us like the flu, except that it is far more contagious as an average person infected with the coronavirus contaminates between 2 and 2.5 people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

HCWs, like the rest of the population, have to take even more precautions because they are working and dealing directly with patients. There is serious protocol which they must follow and failure to do so means that they will first put themselves at risk.

Here’s why you shouldn’t worry and instead treat our doctors and nurses with the utmost respect when you see them in their uniform or scrubs walking the streets, going to the markets or taking public transportation:

● Even before COVID-19, hospital staff treating with patients always have to follow specific sanitization and hygiene protocols. In fact, hospitals are the cleanest and most sterilized places simply because they need to be.

● Now with COVID-19, the GPHC has cordoned off a special section that treats only with COVID cases. This means that not every nurse and doctor you see on the street is in direct contact with those cases. The ones that work in that unit must wear personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, gowns, and eye protection like goggles or face shields).

● When entering and leaving the public hospital, staff must follow all sanitization protocols, even if they are not dealing with COVID-19 cases. This means that they are washing their hands frequently, using hand sanitizer that has an alcohol content of at least 60% and also adhering to social distancing. Hospital staff are also working in shifts so that they too can be safe.

● Just as the rest of us are advised to do when we get home, HCWs leave their clothes outside, sanitize their shoes, phones, keys, bags and shower immediately before greeting their families.

Remember that HCW’s have been putting their lives on the line on a daily basis to ensure the safety and well-being of our nation. They, too, are scared, worried and anxious.

Many break down in tears because they are HUMAN. So the next time you see a HCW in a bus, or walking the streets, know that they have probably taken a lot more safety precautions than you have. Salute them and tell them how proud you are that they are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. It takes a lot of courage to do the work that they are doing, especially at a time like this. Now more than ever, they need a round of applause and the utmost respect and honour.

Alicia Roopnaraine is a Psychologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Psychiatric Department. You can send questions or comments to her at aliciaroopnaraine@gmail.com