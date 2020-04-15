Cops probing Upper Berbice mining standoff

Several persons were arrested and subsequently released on station bail as the police investigate a standoff between two groups of men at a mining ground at Unamco Road, Upper Berbice during which death threats were allegedly made.

Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter yesterday confirmed the investigation of the incident, which occurred sometime between last Tuesday and Wednesday.

A source told Stabroek News that the incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a mining claim in the area. During the altercation, gunshots was fired in an effort to force persons who were operating on the land to leave.