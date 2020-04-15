COVID-19 cases up by seven to 55

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Guyana has risen to 55, an increase overnight of 14.5%.

This was announced by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud on the Ministry of Public Health’s daily live COVID-19 update. The Chief Medical Officer revealed that the number rose by seven and now stands at 55 inclusive of six deaths.

He further noted that some 250 persons have been tested since the ministry began testing for the virus from February 26th to date. With that he noted that five persons are in the hospital’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.