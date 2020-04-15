Venezuelan migrants were detained after breaching quarantine protocols – ministry

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that four Venezuelan migrants have been detained after they breached home quarantine protocols in an attempt to travel to another region of Guyana.

A report from the Department of Public Information yesterday quoted de facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence as noting that the four persons were en route to Mahdia and Lethem.

“They were intercepted and placed in institutional quarantine thanks to the team work of the (COVID-19 taskforce) and the Guyana Police Force,” Lawrence announced.