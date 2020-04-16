COVID-19 cases at 57

De facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this afternoon announced that the number of persons tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to 57 from 55 yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now (57) inclusive of six (6) deaths, with a total of 260 persons tested during the period 26th February-16th April 2020. Two hundred and three persons have tested negative (203) and 9 persons have recovered thus far.

– Fourteen (14) are in institutional quarantine & forty-two (42) in isolation, and there are four (4) persons in our COVID- 19 ICU.

Of the 57 positive COVID-19 cases, 4 are known to have a travel history, and the other 53 persons contracted the Coronavirus Disease in Guyana.

Our confirmed cases in Region #4-represent more than 80 % with most cases in Georgetown.

To date, most of those who tested positive are males.

In the over 50 age group, males and females are almost equally affected.

However, in the 30 – 49 age group, most of those who tested positive are almost 4:1 when comparing males to females.