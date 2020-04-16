Clarke still training despite shutdown

Despite the Covid-19 virus forcing a shutdown of the local and international football industry, Golden Jaguars International Akel Clarke, revealed that he has maintained a structured training programme in anticipation of the sport’s eventual resumption.

This was revealed by the experienced shot-stopper during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. Clarke, who is currently attached to local West Ruimveldt giant Western Tigers, disclosed that his training schedule occupies five days in each week and has been ongoing since the pandemic forced the closure of the local football circuit.

He revealed, “I have been training weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Saint Stanislaus College ground Carifesta Avenue as well as Saturdays on the beach. Fridays are dedicated to strength training drills which occur at my residence utilizing my own personal equipment.”