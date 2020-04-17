Contextualising education: Understanding its application and its purpose

It would not be in the least surprising if it turned out to be a widespread assumption that the discipline of teaching is essentially a straightforward (not undemanding but straightforward in terms of what teaching demands of the teacher) discipline. It is, after all, (so the widespread assumption goes) purely a matter of disseminating information and ensuring as far as possible that what is disseminated by the teacher is internalised by the student so that (at least some strands of reasoning go) it is simply a question of having qualified and committed teachers, on the one hand and compliant and receptive students, on the other.

The problem with this enormously overly simplistic perspective is that it fails, altogether and in several respects, to take account of changing times and ignores the contemporary challenges linked to the dissemination of knowledge. These include:

● Changes in societal emphases and foci;

● Technological changes;

● Socio-cultural changes in a society.

One might add that changes in the socio-economic circumstances of a society are also likely to impact (significantly) on its educational needs and by extension on the demands that these place on teachers.

Teaching, mind you, is a learnt discipline. Not only, therefore, must it be taught, but the curriculum for the training of teachers must be adjusted from time to time to take account of the ever evolving challenges confronting teachers. Here in Guyana, we are finding out, increasingly, that the contemporary demands imposed on teachers (not just those related to their classroom pursuits but also in relation to managing children and, increasingly, teaming up with parents in this regard) carry with them a plethora of challenges some of which many of our long-trained and experienced teachers are not equipped to handle.

But those are by no means the only challenges. Some equally demanding ones arise when account is taken of the fact that in this the 21st Century, we live in a globalised world, a condition or “contemporary social reality, which is characterised by change, uncertainty, unpredictability, complexity, interdependence and diversity.” Globalisation refers, as well, “to the process by which human relations are increasingly being intensified,” and accordingly, “economic, political, cultural and social distinctions are becoming less and less inhibitive. Advancement, especially in the information and telecommunication sectors has compressed time and space and the world is gradually becoming a borderless forum for human interaction popularly known as the global village.”

These changes carry with them significant educational challenges for our ‘globalised world’ that have serious implications for the skills demands of teachers. Those demands include:

● Ensuring that learners acquire the technological skills that enable them to function effectively in a globalised world; (this raises the issue of the need for teachers themselves to be trained in those “technological skills”);

● Help to foster dispositions and attitudes in children (this must be done in collaboration with parents) that allow them to change learner attitudes to enable them to adapt to societal change;

● Inculcate change in learners that equips them to function effectively in a continually evolving society;

● Encouraging/enhancing learners’ ability to think critically and creatively.

The single most important demand of education in contemporary society is the ability of that society “to produce, select, adapt, commercialise, and use knowledge… that is critical for sustained economic growth and improved living standards.” So says the World Bank.

In a changing Guyana not only does education need to go beyond informing learners, it must also breed self-starters who can interpret and apply knowledge innovatively. So that apart from the critical role that teachers play, learners also need to take responsibility for their thinking and steer it in the direction of solving problems, fashion new and novel ideas and pursue desired goals.

Information and communication

In this context, learners benefit from the tools offered by information and communication technology that enable and support knowledge-based activities.

Another critical issue as far as our local teaching/learning process is concerned is the challenge we face in fashioning a new curriculum that is significantly divorced from what has been evolved over time and which has to do with the need for our national curriculum (and this extends to tertiary institutions and universities) that embraces the competencies associated with the oil & gas industry.

What helps is the fact that teaching and learning resource tools in this the age of information technology have, these days become relatively easily accessible even though, here in Guyana, we are still significantly deficient in terms of the reach of the resource. As an aside, therefore, it has to be said that the completeness of our education infrastructure will remain deficient insofar as the buildout of our technological infrastructure continues to lag behind.