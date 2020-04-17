COVID-19 guidelines

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends following these preoccupations in order to reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19:

● Avoid large events and mass gatherings.

● Avoid close contact (about 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

● Keep distance between yourself and others if COVID-19 is spreading in your community, especially if you have a higher risk of serious illness.

● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

● Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw away the used tissue.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth if your hands aren’t clean.

● Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other house hold items if you’re sick.

● Clean and disinfect surfaces you often touch on a daily basis.

● Stay home from work, school and public areas if you’re sick, unless you’re going to get medical care.

● Avoid taking public transportation if you’re sick.