Greenidge ‘not fired’ – Harmon

Director General of the Ministry of Presidency Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that the Foreign Secretary Carl Greenidge has not been fired.

“After every elections the President has to make a decision on what his cabinet looks like… It is a procedural matter after an election to bring to an end the engagement of all of those persons; be it advisors or be it a minister,” Harmon told reporters yesterday.

He explained that similar letters were prepared for all ministers and advisors but because of the delay in declaring the results of the elections “they were not sent to everyone.” Ostensibly one was also meant to be sent to Harmon.